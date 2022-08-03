In the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo, the singer was emotional when reflecting on how Teffo, representing four of the five accused, said during the trial in June an “eyewitness” would testify Kelly allegedly shot Senzo “by mistake”.
Kelly claimed the advocate was using her name for clout.
“That advocate is desperate for attention and he knows every time he mentions my name, he trends.” she said.
“It's really tough. It's exhausting. It's emotionally draining,”
Kelly Khumalo slams advocate Teffo, says he's 'desperate for attention'
“This was very disturbing. Extremely disturbing. How desperate can someone be to try to put me in jail for something I did not do.”
Image: Alon Skuy
Kelly Khumalo spoke openly about how she was unimpressed with advocate Malesela Teffo.
This after the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the accused to sort out legal representation.
Kelly was among the people in the Vosloorus home during an alleged house robbery when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.
Kelly said she found that moment distasteful because the allegation was nowhere close to the truth.
“I'm a strong person. Very strong. But such accusations do hit deep. And they did. As much as I know this is hogwash. Can you be that dirty as a human being?”
