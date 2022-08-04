Gogo Skhotheni talks about 'love potions', polyandry and being 'hated'

Her two husbands are here to stay, the reality TV star says.

Gogo Skhotheni says she's done a ritual to make sure their love remains strong. This before admitting she gave her second husband isdliso.

“I had to [give him isdliso] because he had his jealous thing, I had to cool him down so he can still understand that I still call the shots ... Also, they have to get along, so I can't do that without using umuthi at the end of the day.

“It's not starting new love, it's ukwandisa (strengthening) the love that is already there and you're just adding spice. It's like cooking meat and then you spice the meat.”

“You're putting a stamp to make sure it's a lifetime thing because I don't want to go out of it any more. It's not like you're giving someone something they don't know; they have that love, but you make it strong so it doesn't leave.”

Skhotheni also praised her skills.

“Sangomas are different, but with mine, you don't have to renew it. It's forever. That's why it's very advisable that when you do it, you make sure who you are doing it with and that you really love that person, be with them for the rest of your life. You don't have to renew it, it's something that is in your blood.”

She admits her partners had no knowledge of her doing the practice, but they had no issue about it when she mentioned it after the fact.

“I don't think I have to shy away from it because they came to me knowing I'm a sangoma and sangomas do practise such things.”

There have been many couples who have approached her asking that she does it to them as well, and she believes it could be the solution to the high divorce rates.

“There are people who ask for it. There are couples who come and ask for it ... It's a thing, people, and we don't have to shy way from it ... Divorce rates are high, and if there is a solution that we can keep them together, then why not?”