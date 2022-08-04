‘Nota is not well in the head’ — Rashid Kay hits back

Hip-hop artist and radio personality Rashid Kay has responded to Nota’s claim in one of his podcast interviews that he did nothing for rappers Gigi Lamayne and Big Zulu.

In a recent interview with rapper Gigi Lamayne on her podcast Point of View, Rashid said he only remembered one encounter with the music exec.

“The only time I spoke to Nota, I think I met him when he was still with Kwesta, at the airport in Durban King Shaka. They were flying to Cape Town, I was flying to Durban, and our flights were two hours away and we chilled together. He did all the talking for the whole two hours.

“It’s not the first time he spoke about me, but I’m not gonna try to entertain him. I see a lot of podcasters giving him too much attention, but Nota is not well in the head,” he said.

Nota has been on the Twitter trends a lot lately, especially after singer Berita revealed she had separated from Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi after a year of marriage.

This follows Nota comparing Mihlali Ndamase to a dog and saying she can be “put down” on an episode of the Nkululeko n Cultr podcast.

Watch full video below: