'This is not me': Hackers gun for Lebo M
Image: Instagram/ Lebo M
Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has warned against impostors after his social media pages were allegedly hacked.
The Lion King music composer and reality TV personality shared screenshots from the hackers.
In them, the alleged criminals asked that he send them a code to get his account back.
In one of the messages, Lebo M asked who they were, stating he was in a meeting.
“Friends, my Instagram is hacked, this is not me. We are shutting down all social media,” he said.
Lebo M joins a list of other Mzansi celebs whose social media accounts have been hacked.
Previously, socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu's account was hacked and held to ransom.
They said that if she did something “stupid” they would delete her posts and content and she would “regret it”.
However, not too long afterwards, Zodwa regained control of her account. She shared that the account was again in her hands.
“After much back and forth, I have got my account back. I would like to thank my people for standing with me and not buying into the demands of the hacker. I'm happy to be back and looking forward to enjoying Instagram with my people.”
Musician and actor NaakMusiq's accounts were also taken over by an unknown user who changed his profile picture.
In a video addressing the matter, NaakMusiq assured fans he was trying to get his account back and that any other accounts popping up weren't his.
“I just want to inform everyone that all the Twitter accounts that are suddenly popping up saying they are me, none of it is me. I haven't started any temporary Twitter accounts to reroute people there.
“I am trying my best to help recover the current [legitimate] one, but if I'm unsuccessful in doing that then, unfortunately, I will probably not go back on Twitter. I think it's just too much admin to get everything started and try to get people to follow me again.”
