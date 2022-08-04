×

TshisaLIVE

'Treat that man with respect': Slik Talk stands up for Sol Phenduka

04 August 2022 - 17:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Slik Talk is having none of Dineo Ranaka's 'babble'.
Image: YouTube/Dineo Ranaka

Slik Talk has fired shots at Dineo Ranaka for the way in which she conducts herself on her Kaya 959 morning show with Sol Phenduka. 

This despite the radio station expressing confidence in the pair.

“Structure of 959 Breakfast is that Dineo Ranaka is the main anchor and Sol Phenduka the co-host and traffic reporter. We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s talent and their ability to navigate the dynamic of the show,” said Kaya 959 MD Sibongile Mtyali.

The controversial YouTuber bashed Dineo, saying she should stop talking for the bulk of the show.

“Dineo Ranaka let me give you a reality check. We all know that you have three baby daddies, and we’re not going to hold it against you. But Sol Phenduka is not baby or baby daddy number four," he said.

“You ought to treat that man with respect because he is your co-worker, not your sidekick. He’s not your buddy, he’s not your pal, he is there to work. It’s 50/50 ... Who the hell are you Dineo Ranaka? What have you done that is so amazing that we have to listen to you talk for three hours every day?

"It’s not the Dineo Ranaka breakfast show. Both of you were called by Kaya FM and I can tell that they didn’t do their homework.

Watch the video below:

We discuss South African hip hop #podcastandchill #areece

