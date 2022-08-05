Gogo Maweni talks fame, controversy and being authentic despite backlash

Reality TV star and real life sangoma Makgotso Lee-Ann Mokopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni has shared that she remains unbothered by the insults hurled at her or the labels she's amassed along with her fame, which include being called a “witch”.

The iZangoma Zodumo star has frequently shot up Mzansi's trends list being as tweeps questioned her authenticity as a traditional healer, especially since she's seemingly proud of the dark side of her power.

But the sangoma ain't moved by naysayers and stands by the saying that 'there's no such things as bad publicity'.

“I'm not losing anything, instead, I'm gaining so keep talking ... If you've never spent five minutes with me, you don't know who I am [and] you believe whatever people are saying about me — which is OK.”

“It's funny, I always say that while on Twitter, people will talk bad about me but when I walk the streets, everybody wants to take a picture and I ask myself who are these people that are talking bad about me but that is what drives me — the bad comments,” she tells TshisaLIVE.