'We experience load-shedding like the rest of SA': 5 takes from Pule Mabe's 'Podcast and Chill' interview

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is at the centre of conversations online after his interview on Podcast and Chill this week.
The politician sat with MacG and Sol Phenduka to discuss politics, winning elections and what he thinks the country needs, among other things.
Mabe shared insight on how he feels about issues facing the country, including load-shedding.
Here are five takes from the interview:
How is the ANC winning elections outside social media?
Mabe threw a jab at other parties, saying the ANC is not followed by bots.
“We don't have bots, unlike other political parties. We don't have bots following us, we are followed by real people. We profile our social media followers because social media played a very important part for us when we went to the 2021 local government elections.”
Does he thinks Nelson Mandela was a sell-out?
Mabe rubbished social media claims that former president Nelson Mandela was a sell-out.
“I don't think president Mandela was a sell-out. He championed and steered the ship towards national liberation. He sacrificed his entire youth for the cause of our people, so those that say he was [a] sell-out are sell-outs themselves, they don't appreciate the history of [the] struggle.”
Will the DA lead SA in the future?
He suggested the DA's plan to lead the country is “all in their heads”.
“They've got something in their heads that they think they can lead SA, but they owe Eskom [money]. How can they lead? You want to lead SA, such a big project that consists [of] the likes of Diepsloot, Alexandra and Phalaborwa and you owe electricity bills.”
Does load-shedding affect politicians?
Mabe said politicians are affected by load-shedding just like any other citizen.
“I am as frustrated as you are. Load-shedding affects me too. We are all frustrated, we share the frustrations of all South Africans. Every time you experience it, I experience it. I'm experiencing load-shedding the same way.”
What does SA need?
According to Mabe, the country needs a clear timeline on how and when issues will be resolved.
“What is needed by all South Africans is a clear schedule of timelines of when and what will happen. If you say: 'Let's look at renewables, let's transition, let's look at nuclear as another source of alternative energy generation', put timelines on all of these things and indicate how much budget you need to do that work.”
What did social media users think of the interview?
If social media reactions are anything to go by, the interview left many with more questions, while others said Mabe dodged most of the issues raised.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
'We experience load-shedding like the rest of SA': 5 takes from Pule Mabe's 'Podcast and Chill' interview
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is at the centre of conversations online after his interview on Podcast and Chill this week.
The politician sat with MacG and Sol Phenduka to discuss politics, winning elections and what he thinks the country needs, among other things.
Mabe shared insight on how he feels about issues facing the country, including load-shedding.
Here are five takes from the interview:
How is the ANC winning elections outside social media?
Mabe threw a jab at other parties, saying the ANC is not followed by bots.
“We don't have bots, unlike other political parties. We don't have bots following us, we are followed by real people. We profile our social media followers because social media played a very important part for us when we went to the 2021 local government elections.”
Does he thinks Nelson Mandela was a sell-out?
Mabe rubbished social media claims that former president Nelson Mandela was a sell-out.
“I don't think president Mandela was a sell-out. He championed and steered the ship towards national liberation. He sacrificed his entire youth for the cause of our people, so those that say he was [a] sell-out are sell-outs themselves, they don't appreciate the history of [the] struggle.”
Will the DA lead SA in the future?
He suggested the DA's plan to lead the country is “all in their heads”.
“They've got something in their heads that they think they can lead SA, but they owe Eskom [money]. How can they lead? You want to lead SA, such a big project that consists [of] the likes of Diepsloot, Alexandra and Phalaborwa and you owe electricity bills.”
Does load-shedding affect politicians?
Mabe said politicians are affected by load-shedding just like any other citizen.
“I am as frustrated as you are. Load-shedding affects me too. We are all frustrated, we share the frustrations of all South Africans. Every time you experience it, I experience it. I'm experiencing load-shedding the same way.”
What does SA need?
According to Mabe, the country needs a clear timeline on how and when issues will be resolved.
“What is needed by all South Africans is a clear schedule of timelines of when and what will happen. If you say: 'Let's look at renewables, let's transition, let's look at nuclear as another source of alternative energy generation', put timelines on all of these things and indicate how much budget you need to do that work.”
What did social media users think of the interview?
If social media reactions are anything to go by, the interview left many with more questions, while others said Mabe dodged most of the issues raised.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Has amapiano done more to beat poverty than government? Here’s what Malema thinks
Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview
Kaya 959 says it has 'confidence' in Dineo and Sol's talent as a team
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos