×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'We experience load-shedding like the rest of SA': 5 takes from Pule Mabe's 'Podcast and Chill' interview

05 August 2022 - 10:00
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. File photo.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe is at the centre of conversations online after his interview on Podcast and Chill this week.

The politician sat with MacG and Sol Phenduka to discuss politics, winning elections and what he thinks the country needs, among other things. 

Mabe shared insight on how he feels about issues facing the country, including load-shedding. 

Here are five takes from the interview:

How is the ANC winning elections outside social media?

Mabe threw a jab at other parties, saying the ANC is not followed by bots.  

“We don't have bots, unlike other political parties. We don't have bots following us, we are followed by real people. We profile our social media followers because social media played a very important part for us when we went to the 2021 local government elections.”

Does he thinks Nelson Mandela was a sell-out? 

Mabe rubbished social media claims that former president Nelson Mandela was a sell-out. 

“I don't think president Mandela was a sell-out. He championed and steered the ship towards national liberation. He sacrificed his entire youth for the cause of our people, so those that say he was [a] sell-out are sell-outs themselves, they don't appreciate the history of [the] struggle.”

Will the DA lead SA in the future?

He suggested the DA's plan to lead the country is “all in their heads”. 

“They've got something in their heads that they think they can lead SA, but they owe Eskom [money]. How can they lead? You want to lead SA, such a big project that consists [of] the likes of Diepsloot, Alexandra and Phalaborwa and you owe electricity bills.”

Does load-shedding affect politicians? 

Mabe said politicians are affected by load-shedding just like any other citizen. 

“I am as frustrated as you are. Load-shedding affects me too. We are all frustrated, we share the frustrations of all South Africans. Every time you experience it, I experience it. I'm experiencing load-shedding the same way.”

What does SA need? 

According to Mabe, the country needs a clear timeline on how and when issues will be resolved. 

“What is needed by all South Africans is a clear schedule of timelines of when and what will happen. If you say: 'Let's look at renewables, let's transition, let's look at nuclear as another source of alternative energy generation', put timelines on all of these things and indicate how much budget you need to do that work.”

What did social media users think of the interview?

If social media reactions are anything to go by, the interview left many with more questions, while others said Mabe dodged most of the issues raised. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Has amapiano done more to beat poverty than government? Here’s what Malema thinks

"Amapiano has fought poverty big time and has changed the lives of people in a big way, and then you ask yourself: 'What is the state's role? What ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

“South Africans were worried about a man who goes to Ibiza with his wife when they've got so many problems. I'm not their president. They've elected ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Kaya 959 says it has 'confidence' in Dineo and Sol's talent as a team

"We are aware that a female lead anchor on a breakfast show is unusual in the SA radio landscape but we have full confidence in both Dineo and Sol’s ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Abuse claims and wanting 50% of Somizi's estate — Top 5 quotes from Mohale's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I feel brand new': Zola 7 says he's back and feeling better than ever TshisaLIVE
  3. Worth every second of pain! 'RHOD' star Jojo Robinson shows off her 'new' body TshisaLIVE
  4. Mo G axed from Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | From the street to overseas — Makhadzi does it again! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...