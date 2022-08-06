Sizwe Dhlomo sparks debate with ‘rap was once great in this country’ tweet

Media personality and businessman Sizwe Dhlomo wants to know where things went wrong with rap in Mzansi.

On Sunday, he posed the question to his Twitter followers, who were more than happy to unpack the state of the genre in the country.

“Rap was once great in this country! I wonder if guys understand what went wrong,” he tweeted.

In his mentions reasons ranged from musical taste and beefs to lack of creativity.

“I don’t know bro... then what happened to Gqom...? I think SA music is a trend driven industry and since we are not too large it’s easy for something to catch on and before you know it we have forgotten the previous one. I don’t think artists can control 100% or much of it,” tweeted one.

“I agree it’s that toxic beef. They chose sides. Stopped collabos. The two main instigators kept focused on the bag, not on the craft. When amapiano came with fresh happy inclusive vibes, why not? Personally I can’t keep up with the younger rappers either, they seem like druggies,” tweeted another.