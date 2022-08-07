‘I got to a point where I was tired’: Moneoa on her music hiatus

Singer and songwriter Moneoa Moshesh has opened up about her journey as a musician.
Talking candidly to Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka on their Kaya 959 breakfast show recently, she said she felt overwhelmed.
“A lot of people depended on me for the longest time and it got to a point where I was honestly very overwhelmed ... And so I suppose in that regard I just didn't feel like I got to a point where I was tired of catering to people's needs and I was running on empty.
“To fill others I need to be filled as well, of course, and I felt very low. I felt empty. I felt lost. This was before Covid-19. For the longest time, actually, it was like it was coming. It was a long time coming. But something happened to me between the year 2017 and shortly after I got my Lux deal.”
