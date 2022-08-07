Thapelo Mokoena’s wife opens up about raising a child with a speech impediment

Lesego, entrepreneur and wife of actor Thapelo Mokoena, has opened up about the sometimes heartbreaking journey of raising a child who has a speech impediment.
Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, the mom of two celebrated her second's son academic achievement with a lengthy note detailing what it had taken for such results to be achieved.
“Today I had the most amazing feedback from Reko's teacher during the parent-teacher feedback meeting. She said Reko displayed excellent leadership skills and was top of his class. To any other parent this might be great feedback but not earth-shattering stuff. But for us this absolutely earth-shattering. Almost unbelievable. At one point I could never imagine Reko stringing three coherent words together, never mind being a leader or top of his grade,” said the excited mom.
Lesego said her family went through a lot trying to help Reko and the journey was taxing.
“The period during which the picture above was taken was absolutely harrowing. I thought I knew stress and anxiety until that point in my life. Constantly on the internet researching what could be the problem, moving from doctor to doctor.”
“At that point I really didn't know what to do, but what I knew was what not to do. I was not going to sit back and hope for the best. I was not going to put the responsibility solely in the doctor's, teacher's and therapist's hands. I was not going to be afraid of any diagnosis or be defensive or in denial. What I've learnt from this entire journey of having a child with a speech impediment is that there is so much information out there. There is so much you can do at home. You really have more power than you realise,” Lesego said.
Read the full post below:
