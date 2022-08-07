Young initiates speak of the influence of seeing sangomas on TV

The broadcasting of ubungoma has received a lot of flak on social media, but the constant airing of it has proved there is a demand.

As more sangomas become celebrities and more celebrities answer when their ancestors call, there has been a debate about whether the broadcasting of ubungoma is necessary and if the shows do justice to the practice.

There has been a large number of people airing their views on spirituality.

TshisaLIVE spoke to a few initiates to establish whether the broadcasting of African spirituality was helping them .

Rorisang Mabuse, 34, who discovered her gift at a young age, spoke of her journey in African spirituality.

“Growing up I wanted to be like other children so badly that I started seeking help from different traditional healers and prophets but that did not help me. No-one understood [my] gift...” she told TshisaLIVE.

After seeing various traditional healer who promised to help, Mabuse decided to allow herself to be guided by her spirit.

“I believe every one has a gift in life and you are allowed to embrace it in any how you want it! I went to get initiated because I wanted to have peace in life, I wanted to be free. Being a spiritually-gifted person is not for the fainthearted, especially when you don't understand why they choose you.”

Speaking of the rise in ubungoma content, Rorisang said she was “disgusted” and felt TV stations were “disrespecting our ancestors”.

“Rituals need to be respected ... if ancestors wanted everyone to know your ditaelo, they would tell everyone about them. I am not saying they are a secret but they shouldn't not be broadcast on TV because we don't believe in the same religions.”