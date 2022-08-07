#SangomasBecomingCelebrities
Young initiates speak of the influence of seeing sangomas on TV
The broadcasting of ubungoma has received a lot of flak on social media, but the constant airing of it has proved there is a demand.
As more sangomas become celebrities and more celebrities answer when their ancestors call, there has been a debate about whether the broadcasting of ubungoma is necessary and if the shows do justice to the practice.
There has been a large number of people airing their views on spirituality.
TshisaLIVE spoke to a few initiates to establish whether the broadcasting of African spirituality was helping them .
Rorisang Mabuse, 34, who discovered her gift at a young age, spoke of her journey in African spirituality.
“Growing up I wanted to be like other children so badly that I started seeking help from different traditional healers and prophets but that did not help me. No-one understood [my] gift...” she told TshisaLIVE.
After seeing various traditional healer who promised to help, Mabuse decided to allow herself to be guided by her spirit.
“I believe every one has a gift in life and you are allowed to embrace it in any how you want it! I went to get initiated because I wanted to have peace in life, I wanted to be free. Being a spiritually-gifted person is not for the fainthearted, especially when you don't understand why they choose you.”
Speaking of the rise in ubungoma content, Rorisang said she was “disgusted” and felt TV stations were “disrespecting our ancestors”.
“Rituals need to be respected ... if ancestors wanted everyone to know your ditaelo, they would tell everyone about them. I am not saying they are a secret but they shouldn't not be broadcast on TV because we don't believe in the same religions.”
The journey to ubungoma doesn't start when you get into initiation school, said 20-year-old Unathi Bapela, adding that her journey had begun when she started seeing signs.
She was 17 years old when it started, but only took action in June this year after struggling with the stigma surrounding ubungoma.
“It was not social media or advertising via TV that helped me to understand what I was going through. I grew up in a neighbourhood where there were a lot of sangomas and I would witness the ceremonies but didn't know what happens when you are initiated.
“I was having episodes at home and wouldn't want to watch a TV programme that talks about me... Seeing sangomas on TV made me realise not everyone's journey is the same...”
In a world where we often have to go against the grain, Unathi emphasises that some things should be kept sacred.