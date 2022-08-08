×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Mmusi Maimane and wife celebrate 17 years of marriage: ‘Thank you Jesus’

08 August 2022 - 13:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie recently celebrated 17 of marriage.
Mmusi Maimane and his wife Natalie recently celebrated 17 of marriage.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Maimanes are three years shy of celebrating two decades of marriage, and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to thank God for keeping them together.

With a snap of the happy couple, seemingly at a restaurant to celebrate their 17 year anniversary, Mmusi share a brief and heartfelt caption.

Today, 17 years on, we still married. Thank you Jesus. Much love,” a happy Mmusi shared on Twitter.

While the couple usually stays away from the spotlight, last year they opened up about their love and what keeps it burning.

In an interview on Chim’s Talk Africa, Mmusi and Natalie gave social media users a glimpse into their lives outside politics, sharing some of their secrets for a happy marriage. 

“Laughter is one of the major keys that keeps us in love with each other,” Mmusi said, adding another key is “fighting to stay in”.

“We laugh. I think it sounds simplistic, but I wish someone had told me that earlier on because sometimes we take everything seriously. Laughing means we have a point of connection.”

Natalie said she blocks the outside noise about her husband and keeps what she reads about him online and in newspapers at a minimum. 

She said leaving Twitter was one of the “practical things” she has done for her “head space”. 

“It was overwhelming for me at times. To remain healthy in my head space, I had to come off Twitter,” she said.  

Does he like DJ Shimza’s new track?: 5 interesting takes from Musi Maimane’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ interview

Some said they had a change of heart about the politician after the inteview.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Mmusi Maimane's adorable birthday message to his wife will leave you deep in the feels

Maimane can't stop gushing over his wifey.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Laughter 'keeps us in love’: Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie on married life

Mmusi and Natalie Maimane recently opened up about their marriage.
News
1 year ago

‘Am I the only one seeing Mmusi Maimaine?’ — Rasta’s depiction of Shona Ferguson agitates fans

Rasta has again upset mourners with a painting of 'The Queen' star Shona Ferguson.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows TshisaLIVE
  2. Thapelo Mokoena’s wife opens up about raising a child with a speech impediment TshisaLIVE
  3. Gogo Skhotheni talks about 'love potions', polyandry and being 'hated' TshisaLIVE
  4. Moja Love, Mzansi Magic explain why they give sangoma shows the spotlight TshisaLIVE
  5. Abuse claims and wanting 50% of Somizi's estate — Top 5 quotes from Mohale's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...
Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress