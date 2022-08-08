×

Moja Love, Mzansi Magic explain why they give sangoma shows the spotlight

08 August 2022 - 06:00
Izangoma Zodumo is a sangoma-themed reality-TV show that airs on Mzansi Magic.
Image: SUPPLIED

TV shows such as iZangoma Zodumo on Mzansi Magic and Isipho Sethonga and Gogo Skhotheni on Moja Love have made it possible for viewers to tune into the lives of  sangomas.

TshisaLIVE spoke to Moja Love and Mzansi Magic to establish how the decision to air these shows came about. 

Bokani Moyo, head of channel at Moja Love, said the criteria used to select their shows was the same throughout. 

When approving ubungoma reality shows on TV, what is the criteria used?

“The criteria we use for shows on ubungoma is the same as the those we use for other shows on the channel. As media, our role [is to be] educational, informative and entertaining. If it ticks these boxes, we go for it, combined with public interest.”

Bokani said they conducted extensive research before broadcasting these types of shows, as they didn't want to step on anyone's toes. 

Are you  respectful to the practice and is there any external consultations you conduct to make sure the essence of story telling is kept?

“We are a proudly SA company and live in a diverse nation, so we research every subject we have on our channel so we don't offend anyone.

What led to the decision to broadcast ubungoma content?

We don’t broadcast ubungoma content only. We explore different facets of society, and ubungoma is one of them. Also, there is a rise in interest when it comes to ubungoma content across the board, from social media to broadcast. People are more aware of spirituality than ever.

Where do you draw the line, and do you give them the freedom to express and film what they need or want to?

We film and broadcast content that is responsible and adheres to the laws of the country and guidelines of the BCCSA (Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA).

Do you censor the cast, or are there measures you have taken to sanitise certain topics?

Gatekeeping is only natural in any media organisation. We have collective viewings where we exchange ideas on how the content should not be offensive but entertaining and show the crux of the matter. We take careful consideration that children also consume our content so we are careful how we portray issues.

Mzansi Magic's director of local entertainment channels Shirley Adonisi said they looked at relevance and if the show was a good fit for the channel. 

When approving ubungoma reality show(s), what is the criteria used?

When selecting/commissioning any content for the channel we take into consideration its relevance to our viewers and channel fit.

Are you respectful to the practice, or is there any external consultations you conduct to make sure the essence of the storytelling is kept?

Izangoma Zodumo was not a show about ubungoma but was after the lives of the sangomas featured on the show. The storylines are authentic to the reality of those feature in the series.

What led to the decision to broadcast ubungoma content?

The reality show was not about ubungoma but a reality show about those featured on the show.

Where do you draw the line, or do you give them the freedom to express and film all that they need or want to?

As a broadcaster we are guided by Icasa Policies and therefore apply editorial oversight to all the content we broadcast.

