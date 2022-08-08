×

TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai slams viral video of singing children 'bashing' Kelly Khumalo

'We ought to be ashamed of ourselves.'

08 August 2022 - 07:00
Ntsiki Mazwai slams video of children singing about Kelly Khumalo as shameful.
Image: Twitter/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has blasted a viral video of pupils “insulting'” singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo as shameful.

In a video on Twitter, a group of schoolchildren is seen being led in a vulgar war-cry targeted at the Empini hit maker.

Taking to her Twitter timeline recently, she shared her disappointment, saying the video was “unacceptable”. 

“I can’t believe what you are teaching your children. It is shameful ... we ought to be ashamed of ourselves,” she tweeted. 

Though the singer has been under fire since her provocative remark about South Africans only knowing Senzo Meyiwa after he dated her, tweeps rallied behind Ntsiki about the video of the young children being distasteful.

“I'm not her biggest fan, but this is beyond distasteful. What was going through the teachers’ or elders’ minds when they penned these words? What lessons are children being taught?” asked a tweep. 

Khumalo has been in the spotlight since the Meyiwa murder trial started recently.

She spoke openly about how unimpressed she was with advocate Malesela Teffo.

This after the trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the accused to sort out their legal representation.

Kelly was among the people in the Vosloorus home when the soccer star was gunned down in 2014.

In the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo, the emotional singer said Malesela Teffo, who was representing four of the five accused, was using her name for clout.

In June, the advocate told the court that a witness would testify Kelly had allegedly shot Senzo by mistake.

“That advocate is desperate for attention and he knows every time he mentions my name, he trends. It's really tough. It's exhausting. It's emotionally draining,” she said.

