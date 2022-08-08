WATCH | Six hard-hitting quotes from Katlego Maboe’s emotional tell-all

What he's been up to:
“I'm doing my post graduate diploma in business management so that's how I've been keeping myself busy — over and above being a dad . I'm studying towards that with the idea of getting my MBA in years to come.
“I'm becoming the better man that I want to be for my son, I'm becoming the better father I want to be for him. I see the benefit that I have had a solid two-and-a-half years of cool, quality time with my son and nothing could ever replace that. No amount of money, dreams, ambition or achievement could ever replace that.”
The new Katlego:
“I had to mourn it, it was a death of sorts.
“One thing I've come to terms with in a big way is that I'm not perfect at all. No-one is and that's the humility that one takes on board, just being human. That came obviously when the cameras and the light stopped rolling and I had to face myself and come to terms with the flawed person I am.”
Darkest moment during his hiatus:
“Everything at one moment became impermanent and there was a moment where I thought the darkest thoughts and I don't want to harbour on the point too much . I think everyone goes through their own individual trials and you think 'wouldn't it be better if it was done and my family wouldn't have to deal with having to call me every day'.”
“It was so difficult to even go outside and show my face. I was walking around with a mask, hat and hoodie.”
Moving on:
“There could have been many reasons for me to look back and be bitter and all these silly things but it was about moving forward. I had to do it, not just for myself but for so many other people out there who face even greater challenges, far greater than I've gone through.”
Return to the limelight:
“One-and-a-half years into it I had literally cooped myself up into my apartment and didn't see outside for quite some time. Eight months later I found myself on the promenade and I took this picture of the ocean and I decided, well, this is where I come alive again.”
Continue to pursue broadcasting:
“Of course I still would love to make a mark on the SA broadcasting scene, knowing and understanding how important this platform is.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Six hard-hitting quotes from Katlego Maboe’s emotional tell-all
‘It was so difficult to even go outside and show my face’
Image: YouTube
Katlego Maboe received a warm embrace from the Expresso team and audience when he made his return to the morning show on August 8.
This after the media personality and singer was embroiled in a cheating scandal which led to lawsuits and him losing his Outsurance ad campaign work. He was forced to take time off from his presenting gig on the show when abuse allegations came to light in 2020.
Katlego had an emotional sit-down on the show with presenter Graeme Richards to speak about his journey over the past two years and picking up the pieces.
Here are the top quotes from his interview:
