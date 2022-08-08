Her comment section filled up with comments from fans and industry friends celebrating how far she's come.
WATCH | ‘Speech is challenging but I can still sing’ — Lira shares joyful health update
Image: SUPPLIED
Fans of loved musician Lira are feeling hopeful that the musician is on her way to full recovery after she shared a heart-warming update letting them know there's more music to come from her.
Lira suffered a stroke that affected her ability to communicate three months ago while in Germany for a performance and has been recovering at home since. The stroke left her fans concerned about her career, as her speech was also affected.
However, the singer shared in a snippet from her recovery journey that she was working hard to ensure that she would sing again. On Instagram, the Believer hitmaker shared a video of herself at a rehearsal with the Mzansi Youth Choir.
“During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring Mzansi Youth Choir. Speech challenging but I can still sing,” she said.
Watch the heart-warming video below:
Her comment section filled up with comments from fans and industry friends celebrating how far she's come.
“So good to see you back at it. God is so good, my sis. Love you loads!” said Thembisa Mdoda.
“Li! Can’t wait to see your light back on the stage. Love you always,” said Hulisani Ravele.
“What a mighty God we serve! To Him be the glory,” added Basetsana Kumalo.
In an earlier update shared on Instagram, Lira shared a clip of one of her performances, an inspirational song that is a fan favourite, Something Inside So Strong.
“I’ve made such awesome progress — I’m proud of myself and I give thanks to God.
“Your prayers have been massively appreciated. I can talk now, though I need a little patience. I can read and I can write. So much love for me, makes me emotional. I am doing so well! With much love,” she wrote.
