DJ Zinhle is all about showing 'the value of hard work' as a woman in business

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise and elevate other women as well while on her journey to success, and DJ Zinhle is the epitome of just that.

The entertainer and entrepreneur — dubbed as Africa's number one DJ — clearly has a knack for growing businesses.

She owns an alcoholic beverage called Boulevard, a hair company called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment, and an accessory company called Era By DJ Zinhle, and there is no stopping her.

The reboot of her reality TV The Unexpected for the second season came as no surprise to her because she never plans to fail, and she hopes this time around to shed more light on her business life to help inspire young women to work hard.

“It's important right now to show the youth that all the brands that become successful are doing a lot of work in the background and I feel I have that responsibility to teach people about the value of hard work. That you have to work hard to get the things that you get... people need to know that I actually work hard,” she tells TshisaLIVE.