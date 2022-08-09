Nonku has never hid that she is indebted to her mom and her teachings for the woman she became, and as she celebrates women she's reflected how her mother helped shape her.
Nonku Williams talks elevating from being 'RHOD' star to a 'minister'
“I feel that I have a ministry, which is for us as women to help and inspire women out there that they can make it.”
Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonku Williams believes her life experiences have led her to discover what her ministry is and as she gears up to actively preach what God has laid in her heart, she told TshisaLIVE about her journey.
Nonku shared her passion about helping women as one of the reasons she cannot fail to heed the call to the ministry.
“I definitely believe everything I went through in terms of abuse, I believe God put me where I am today because it's not about us, it's definitely to help the next person. So I feel that I have a ministry, which is for us as women to help and inspire women out there that they can make it. Especially women that are being abused or lacking and all of that, that's my ministry.
“I really want to soar, just be out there and preach and tell people what God has done and to inspire people and to be led by the holy spirit to do things that He has put in my heart.”
Nonku has never hid that she is indebted to her mom and her teachings for the woman she became, and as she celebrates women she's reflected how her mother helped shape her.
The RHOD star shared with TshisaLIVE that her relationship with her mom has influenced how she raises her three children.
“When we were all young my mom was very strict and she also taught us in the way of the Lord, I remember from a young age she would quote a few scriptures that I still remember even to this day, so her influence made me to be such a hard worker.”
Nonku reminisced about the moment when her mom used to wake them up early on Saturdays.
“Also being friends with your mom, you are able to talk to her and tell her everything. Obviously we are shaped by our experience, I believe, so my experience as a child and a mother, I'm able to do the same with my children being very close to them, loving them. I'm just doing everything for them, just like my mom did everything for us.”
The businesswoman and single mother of three said there's no formula on how she gets it right with her own children.
“There's definitely no formula, I can always say that it's God that gives me the strength, honestly, because I'm a mother of three, I don't how I do it. Not only am I mother, I'm also a businesswoman. There are so many aspects of me, things I do that I just question myself on how do I do it. God just makes a way and somehow I make time too. I mean, I have three children and they are all treated special in their own way. I really believe God is a miracle, working God and with him all things are possible, the strength I have is supernatural, in my own strength, definitely, I will not cope.”
She said Real Housewives of Durban served as a great launching pad for her wine business and it assisted in getting the word out about it.
Like most things in life, the meaning behind the name has a biblical reference: Isaiah 61 verse 3.
“This was the prophet speaking of the coming Messiah that I will give you beauty for your ashes. People are going through stuff. I wanted my wine to connect with people that are going through something. ”
