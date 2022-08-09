Tumi and her family moved to the US at the beginning of the year and after travelling to, among others, Finland, New York and Doha to perform, she's ready to tackle SA once more.
“I have come a long way. It feels good. It feels like hard work pays off. I also feel like SA gets to such a strong starting point, which can go anywhere. I mean, when you travel the world, it's not a lot of artists who can comfortably leave their home country to go risk it elsewhere.
“I've been auditioning as well ... I'm out of my comfort zone, learning the American accent, taking acting classes. So, yeah, man. I'm really excited about that,”
While she has been working and doing auditions, her priority has been her family and children for the most part of 2022.
“This year has literally been me settling my children to going to school and also finding a community there. I've enjoyed being a mom this year, a very present one, then next year I'm back at it,”
Raising a girl child, eight-year-old Afia, Tumi says she is cognisant of the times we live in and wants to make sure the boundaries she's had to break down are already broken down by her.
“She's really teaching me confidence. I think anything else she should take away from me is to break the rules. Break the rules, especially when you don't understand why they are there and how they serve you.
“Rules are meant to protect us, and rules are meant to grow us, but as a woman, you'll find there are rules meant to police you. And I wanted to challenge all of them.”
Talented AF! Tumi Morake on hosting an all-women headliners comedy show
“People will buy tickets to watch these women and that's the kind of talent we're talking about,” Tumi gushed about talented comediennes in SA.
Image: Supplied
As we commemorate Women's Month in SA, Tumi Morake has made a return to Mzansi from her new home in Atlanta to host an all-women line-up comedy show.
The show, dubbed Laugh Mosadi, is set for August 13 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, where Tumi will be joined by Angel Campey, Khanyisa Bunu, Lihle Msimang, Lindy Johnson, Nina Hastie and Tracey-Lee Oliver.
“There's no place like home, but also, I missed the women at home. I missed the comediennes, I missed playing with them. And I feel like, for a long time, I was in a space where you didn't have a lot of female headliners. You didn't have a lot of women you could put on a stage and a festival. Not only that, people will buy tickets to watch these women and that's the kind of talent we're talking about,” she told TshisaLIVE.
