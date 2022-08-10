Funny or cringeworthy transphobia? — Khanyi Mbau’s 'Roast' splits Twitter

When roastmaster comedian Mpho Popps told TshisaLIVE no-one was safe in the Comedy Central roast of Khanyi Mbau he was not joking.
The much anticipated show divided Twitter when it aired on Showmax and it did not help that the episode came with a trigger warning when Mpho Popps opened the show.
The roast has been trending since it was aired on Monday.
Tweeps believe it should've been the roast of Nadia Nakai and Selbeyonce after the rapper and radio personality took most of the spotlight in the episode.
The general themes of the jokes session were jabs at Nadia Nakai's ex-boyfriends and Selby's weight and sexuality.
“Khanyi’s roast was boring. Most roast ‘jokes’ were repeated in different ways. Also how many times did we have to hear about Celeste and Selbeyonce’s appearance and the Nadia Nakai jokes. After a while it was redundant. I couldn’t even laugh no more,” said one tweep.
The panellists included radio personality Sol Phenduka, veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube, hip-hop stars Nadia Nakai, Youngsta CPT, comedians John Vlismas and Celeste Ntuli, radio host and businessman TboTouch, investigative TV journalist Devi Sankaree Govender and award-winning radio host Selbeyonce Mkhize.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE before the roast, Mpho said he was not nervous about the show and promised to give them a good beating with his roast.
“I think the trick to roasting is you gotta be able to take it as good as you can give it, so there's nothing none of the panellist or even Khanyi can say about me that I haven't really said about myself. No-one roasts me more than I roast myself, so, yeah, they have nothing on me.
“Am I nervous about what they are going to say about me? No, am I nervous about what I'm gonna say about them? Yes, because I'm not holding back. Every single person sitting on that panel, including the queen herself, Ms Khanyi Mbau, all of them are in danger, gevaar, ingozi.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter
Funny or cringeworthy transphobia? — Khanyi Mbau's 'Roast' splits Twitter
