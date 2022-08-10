×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Funny or cringeworthy transphobia? — Khanyi Mbau’s 'Roast' splits Twitter

10 August 2022 - 12:12
Khanyi Mbau becomes the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central
Khanyi Mbau becomes the first black female to be roasted on Comedy Central
Image: Khanyi Mbau/Instagram

When roastmaster comedian Mpho Popps told TshisaLIVE no-one was safe in the Comedy Central roast of Khanyi Mbau he was not joking.

The much anticipated show divided Twitter when it aired on Showmax and it did not help that the episode came with a trigger warning when Mpho Popps opened the show.

The roast has been trending since it was aired on Monday. 

Tweeps believe it should've been the roast of Nadia Nakai and Selbeyonce after the rapper and radio personality took most of the spotlight in the episode. 

The general themes of the jokes session were jabs at Nadia Nakai's ex-boyfriends and Selby's weight and sexuality. 

“Khanyi’s roast was boring. Most roast ‘jokes’ were repeated in different ways. Also how many times did we have to hear about Celeste and Selbeyonce’s appearance and the Nadia Nakai jokes. After a while it was redundant. I couldn’t even laugh no more,” said one tweep.

The panellists included radio personality Sol Phenduka, veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube, hip-hop stars Nadia Nakai, Youngsta CPT, comedians John Vlismas and Celeste Ntuli, radio host and businessman TboTouch, investigative TV journalist Devi Sankaree Govender and award-winning radio host Selbeyonce Mkhize.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE before the roast, Mpho said he was not nervous about the show and promised to give them a good beating with his roast. 

“I think the trick to roasting is you gotta be able to take it as good as you can give it, so there's nothing none of the panellist or even Khanyi can say about me that I haven't really said about myself. No-one roasts me more than I roast myself, so, yeah, they have nothing on me.

“Am I nervous about what they are going to say about me? No, am I nervous about what I'm gonna say about them? Yes, because I'm not holding back. Every single person sitting on that panel, including the queen herself, Ms Khanyi Mbau, all of them are in danger, gevaar, ingozi.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter 

MORE:

Mpho 'Popps' shares his excitement at being Khanyi Mbau’s roast master

"If you are friends with anyone on the panel, if you are friends with Khanyi, please start praying for them now, because Mpho Popps is on the loose. ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Spoiler alert! Here's what you can expect at the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'

From vaginas to failed business attempts - The Roast with Khanyi Mbau is worth the watch.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Some deity somewhere is smiling in my direction' - Comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane talks JICF

"I see SA as, at the very least, in the top four in stand up destinations," said the comedian.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Nina Hastie is excited to join the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival line up

"When I was a young comic I couldn’t wait to be included in the heavyweights and here. I am it’s remarkable."
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thapelo Mokoena’s wife opens up about raising a child with a speech impediment TshisaLIVE
  2. Moja Love, Mzansi Magic explain why they give sangoma shows the spotlight TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Six hard-hitting quotes from Katlego Maboe’s emotional tell-all TshisaLIVE
  4. Letoya Makhene talks about 'disappointing' ubungoma TV shows TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps reacts to Jub Jub’s alleged girlfriend who he has reportedly been with ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khayelitsha residents protect Eskom employees from extortionists
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...