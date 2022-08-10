#SAMA28 will see more than 30 accolades presented, including the public voting categories Tecno Record of the Year, Tecno Music Video of the Year and Sampra Artist of the Year.
Nandi Madida ‘excited’ to be a #SAMA28 host
Image: SUPPLIED
In celebration of Women’s Day, the SA Music Awards (Samas) announced actress and Sama winner Nandi Madida as one of the hosts of #SAMA28.
The prestigious awards ceremony will be held on August 28 2022 in Sun City and broadcast live on SABC1, and Nandi said she can't wait to rock the stage.
“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts.”
#SAMA28 will see more than 30 accolades presented, including the public voting categories Tecno Record of the Year, Tecno Music Video of the Year and Sampra Artist of the Year.
“With just under two weeks until the main event, we are working tirelessly to put together a world -class celebration of musical excellence during Women’s Month. We are particularly excited that the charismatic Nandi heeded our call to host #SAMA28. She is an example of the bold, compelling, and immensely talented women we wish to acknowledge, uplift, and empower.
“We hope fans are buying their tickets so they can join us for this spectacular calendar event,” said Recording Industry of SA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.
