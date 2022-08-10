SA celebrated Women's Day on Tuesday, but media personality Anele Mdoda said there was nothing to celebrate as the country grapples with gender-based violence (GBV).
Taking to her Twitter timeline, she said the eight women who were gang raped in Krugersdorp were not having a happy Women's Day and asked people not to wish her well on the day.
According to the Sunday Times, a film crew were shooting a music video when a gang of illegal miners, dressed in Basotho blankets, stormed the scene, firing guns.
When the victims tried to escape, they were encircled and raped.
'We as women are in hell' — Anele Mdoda on not celebrating Women’s Day
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda
“I wonder if the eight women who were gang raped are having a happy Women’s Day? Please spare me any well wishes on this day. We as women are in hell. We are burning and men say it’s not that hot. I wonder how hot it has to get. Don’t wish me anything mna. Leave me alone,” tweeted Anele.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, poet Lebo Mashile said she found it hard to celebrate the day in 2022.
“Without wanting to erase the huge contribution of the 50,000 women who marched on the Union Buildings in 1956 in protest against the apartheid pass laws, it’s hard to celebrate Women’s Day this year with the status quo being what it is.
“I am reminded of the little girl in these pics who was too loud and too much. The rebel who never knew her place. I have felt like an outsider since childhood, and it took growing up for me to realise that being different is a blessing.”
Author and seasoned actress Florence Masebe took to her timeline and said it's not yet uhuru for women in Mzansi.
“May each generation of living SA women taste and know the true fruits of freedom. Are we there yet? Not by a long shot.”
