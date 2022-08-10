'You don’t understand how much Zinhle did not want to get married' - Ayanda Thabethe

Media personality Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on DJ Zinhle marrying Black Motion's Bongani "Mörda" Mohosana.

This after the DJ revealed the news in season two, episode one, of her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected on Saturday.

"Bongani and his family came to my family home to negotiate my bride price and we decided that it should be a small thing with just family and Bongani's family," Zinhle said.

“I just never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it, I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do. I'm excited to be his wife. I'm excited to try something I never thought would happen for me," said the Zinhle.

In 2019 she tweeted:“We all want and wish for different things in life. You want marriage, I want a flat stomach. Now stop making me feel like an arse for not living your dream ... ”

Reacting to the episode, Ayanda spoke of how adamant Zinhle was that she did not want to get married — the DJ stated this in the previous season of her show.

"Wena Mrs! That was a great show ... guys you don’t understand how much Zinhle did not want to get married," she wrote.