×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

End of the road: Somizi and Mohale’s divorce gets its own Showmax doccie

11 August 2022 - 14:12
Somizi and Mohale finally close their acrimonious chapter.
Somizi and Mohale finally close their acrimonious chapter.
Image: Austin Malema via Showmax

Fans enjoyed front-row seats at Somizi and Mohale's traditional white wedding, when the cameras rolled for their Showmax special, Somizi & Mohale: The Union in 2020. 

When their marriage came to an end Showmax has again given the pair a chance to tell their sides of the story. In Living the Dream with Somizi season 5,  Somizi, his friends and family opened up on  how they felt about the media personality's estranged husband. 

Mohale Motaung in Mohale: On The Record'. shared intimate things about their relationship, from the alleged abuse, his infidelity and says that Somizi blocked job opportunities for him, among other things.

Mzansi will have a chance to close the chapter in the pair's last and final show Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road, an unauthorised documentary set to  premier on August 25.

Watch trailer here  

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Showmax said: “Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road unpacks their relationship, its public breakdown amid the leaked audio of Mohale accusing Somizi of abuse, and what this meant to fans and the broader LGBTQIA+ community in SA.”

“Directed by Teddy Geldart from Dopezuluboi Productions; Somizi & Mohale: End of the Road will draw on MultiChoice’s extensive archive footage of the couple and new interviews with Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, Jackie Phamotse, Sol Phenduka, Langa Mavuso, Peace Maphalu, Prof Cameron Modisane, Tshiamo Modisane, MaBlerh, Lumko Johnson, Yaya Mavundla, Gabi Mbele and The Citizen’s Sandisiwe Mbhele — because there are more than two sides to every story,”  Showmax added.

Mohale admitted to TshisaLIVE after the show aired that he had been overwhelmed with mixed emotions since finally speaking up about his relationship with Somizi

“There were obviously a lot of misconceptions and they have been there for a lot of years. The last straw was when someone decided to go on a reality show and say things that were not true about me. That encouraged me to shed light on domestic violence in queer relationships.” 

LISTEN | Mohale reveals how comments on Somizi’s reality show made him feel

LISTEN | Mohale reveals how comments on Somizi’s reality show made him feel

Mohale speaks to TshisaLIVE about domestic violence in queer relationships as images of his bruises and bashed car surface online.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Abuse claims and wanting 50% of Somizi's estate — Top 5 quotes from Mohale's tell-all

'He really wanted me to be a house-husband,' Mohale said in his Showmax special.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

TREND | Just a pretty face! Mohale Motaung opens up about his failed marriage

"I was happy until certain things happened, like the control and constantly being reminded that I bring nothing to the table except my pretty face."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Somizi's estranged hubby Mohale gets his own Showmax special to tell all!

Mohale Motaung is finally ready to spill the tea on his failed marriage to Somizi Mhlongo with Showmax special titled 'Mohale: On the Record'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Asavela Mqokiyana and hubby show off their stunning mansion TshisaLIVE
  3. Thapelo Mokoena’s wife opens up about raising a child with a speech impediment TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Mohale reveals how comments on Somizi’s reality show made him feel TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps reacts to Jub Jub’s alleged girlfriend who he has reportedly been with ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court