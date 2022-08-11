'I wish him well' — Berita on why she won't troll estranged husband Nota

Afro-soul singer and songwriter Berita said she wished her ex-husband Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi would be happy and content.

Taking to her Twitter timeline on Thursday, the singer was replying to a tweet from a follower who told the star she should soon start trash-talking her ex-husband, a route her ex-husband took on Wednesday when he went on a rampage and called his ex-wife names.

“Waiting for the day you start trash-talking him when he finally pulls himself together, which he eventually will,” tweeted the follower.

“Tbh [to be honest] I don’t think like that. I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself,” she replied.