TshisaLIVE

'Niyizinja nje!' — Sbahle Mpisane slams trolls telling her to amputate her leg

11 August 2022 - 12:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Sbahle Mpisane put her haters in their place.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane stood up to trolls after they told her to amputate her leg.

The fitness guru and reality TV star was involved in a serious car accident in 2018 that saw her spend months in hospital ICU after fracturing several bones in her body and without a bone in her ankle.

After one of her followers shared a private message with her suggesting that she amputate her leg, Sbahle questioned how she would feel if it had happened to her, which led to a troll supporting the notion.

Sbahle reacted, saying that people's comments about how she should go about her healing journey were a huge contribution to her depression. 

“F*ck the few actually for supporting what is being suggested to me... We all know that I'm beyond blessed to still manage to step on both my feet. I'm honestly not living to please people... You all do nothing more but to depress us with your unnecessary words. You all were the main fuel behind all my suicide attempts and yes you all still behind my tears in 2022,” she wrote.

In another post she continued  on how she was not taking her blessings for granted.

“I look beautiful without wearing heels. I am stronger than most people with ankle bones. I am more physically flexible without an ankle and yet you all think I am lacking benefits from what?” 

Read the full posts below:

Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Sbahle Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Sbahle Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Sbahle Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Speaking in May this year about her severe injuries and road to recovery, Sbahle said 80% of her bones were broken, and while she's had multiple surgeries, she wears a moon boot for support.

“My nose was completely broken ... My arms were broken, including my beautiful hands, my left knee, ankle plus toes were broken and my right foot was badly broken from my hip, thigh, knee, foot, toe, but my ankle bone was completely discharged out of my foot at scene,” she said.

Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
Sbahle Mpisane's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane
