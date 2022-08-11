SNAPS | Makhadzi returns home from UK tour to overflowing love from fans
Award winning musician Makhadzi landed in OR Tambo International airport on Wednesday afternoon to loud cheers from her fans who were excited to see the star after she had her first international performance in Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Having been away for a month the star was emotional when the doors opened and she received a warm welcome from her family and media personality Mohale Motaung who is Makhadzi's number one fan, as he calls himself.
Makhadzi said the love and support she received overseas was no different from the one at home because her supporters love her all the same.
“All I can say is when it comes to Makhadzi there was no difference, I believe that everyone that loved me from day one and my supporters overseas and everywhere they love Makhadzi for who she is, and what she does. So I make sure that I performed in all sorts. I did everything that is Makhadzi.
“When it comes to fan base I was too emotional, I was shocked because my first show was in Canada Vancouver, there were a lot of white people and they sang along to my old songs, they were singing along to Magiya which was my new song, I was too emotional and it shows that the world is waiting for Makhadzi and music is not all about the language because they were singing along to my Venda language,” she said at the press briefing held on Wednesday.
Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, had her humble beginnings performing in the streets before becoming the international star that she is today.
“It was a dream come true compared to where I started, because I started straight from the streets, not knowing I will go international. So I can't really say I made it, because I still have a long way to go but for me to travel international it shows that the world is waiting for Makhadzi. People are really appreciating my work because that is why God is making it for me to travel overseas”
Open Mic MD Nkateko Maluleke shared that Makhadzi's tours and plans by the label to ensure the star continues with her international presence.
“The plan was never within the bounds of the country, what we saw happen in Canada and in London on Sunday is exactly what we had in mind, Makhadzi is not limited as far as how we see it, in fact I'm more worried that as a country we wake up to her gone. We've got enquiries, she's leaving for Australia before the end of the year on a tour, there's an enquiry in the US for a tour and in the continent there's Namibia confirmed and she's done a lot of shows in Swaziland, she's going back to Swaziland before the end of the year and Moz.
“The plan is beyond our borders as you can see, she was well received in Canada to our surprise but we welcome the surprise and we have greater plans to make sure that this star continues to break beyond our borders.”
Here are more snaps from her arrival: