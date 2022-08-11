×

TshisaLIVE

TT Mbha chats about restoring the pride in golf caddies in Soweto

11 August 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Thato “TT” Mbha on restoring the township economy using golf.
Image: Supplied

Real estate entrepreneur and community driver Thato “TT” Mbha is gearing up to host this year's TT Mbha Caddy Golf Day in Soweto.

The event, set to take place on September 6 at the Soweto Country Club, is the second annual #TTMbhaCaddyGolfDay after the first one held last year on June 16.

Beyond the limelight, the Mzansi Cribs Makeover presenter is a social golfer and he is determined to use this initiative to empower caddies in his hometown, Pimville, Soweto.

“I have exposed the game of golf through my various social media platforms. It is important to shine a spotlight on the critical role that caddies play towards the game of golf,” he told TshisaLIVE

“In SA, people don't actually respect caddies so what I am trying to do is to bring dignity back to the caddie world.”

Various social golfers sponsored the 100 caddies with R200 each. R100 is expected to go towards paying the country club green fees and the remaining R100 will go towards opening a savings bank account for each caddie. 

“As part of the entries, I felt it was important that every caddie appreciates the importance of savings and also operating a cashless business for safety reasons. We have partnered with Nedbank who will assist every caddie to open a savings bank account. We are also going to upskill them by training them to become tour guides in their own townships so that they don't just depend on being caddies.”

He plans to bring 100 caddies from across Gauteng to compete against each other with the winner's prize being an opportunity to play at the Nedbank Golf Challenge Pro-Am hosted in Sun City in November.

“This one is going to be much bigger than the one we had last year. Every caddie is going to be a winner out of this.

“This is also about contributing towards the township economy. I can't give up on the township, the township made me who I am and I can't run away from that. We are going to pay the country club for the day. There are going to be caterers on the day that are going to come and offer food which we'll be buying for the caddies.”

