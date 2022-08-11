'You inspire us' - Mohale Motaung proud of Makhadzi for singing in her language

Makhadzi is no stranger to trolls who come for her for her looks and she was recently entangled in a messy back and forth with reality star Inno Morolong, who labelled Makhadzi's music “taxi rank music”.

With this in mind Mohale asked Makhadzi what keeps her going when she faces social media criticism.

“What keeps me going is to make sure that I don’t really take negativity seriously because the day I started praying and telling God what I want, no-one was there. I was alone talking to God, so I will never allow a human being to come and stop my journey.

“Even if there's negativity, I still go and pray and ask God if this is a test, and of course it’s a test because after every negativity all good things come to me, so it shows that only God knows where I'm going. I will never allow a human being to come and stop that journey.”