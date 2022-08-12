Five minutes with rising star and new ‘Skeem Saam’' actor Arthur Masoma

When Arthur Masoma received a call weeks after auditioning for the role of Phuthi Lebogo on SABC1's Skeem Saam, he was happy he got a character he can relate to.
He finally has an opportunity to show he is multi-talented.
The rising star did a young Q and A session with TshisaLIVE about his role on the soapie.
How did you land the role on ‘Skeem Saam’. Have you always wanted to be on TV?
From a young age and even when I became the top pupil in accounting during my matric year, I always knew I wanted to be an actor and show aspiring thespians from deep rural areas that their dreams of being on TV are valid.
I heard about auditions for the character of Phuthi Lebogo and I went to the auditions at Sesani Studios. Weeks later I was told I got the role.
Tell us about your character. Who is he, how does he fit into the storyline and how did you prepare for the role?
Phuthi is a hardworking young adult who is always willing to extend himself beyond expectation. He is a cleaner at Turfloop Hospital and over the course of Meiki Maputla's community service at the hospital, Celia's receptionist post becomes available and Meiki encourages Phuthi to apply. I prepared well for the role as I can relate to Phuthi's personality traits.
What can fans expect when your character lands at Turfloof?
(Chuckles) Phuthi's middle name is Success so I think there is more to expect from him.
What did you study and have you always known acting was on the cards for you?
I studied media, communications and performing arts at the University of Limpopo and got my degree in media studies. After that I enrolled for my Honours degree in media studies.
I also studied Intensive English at the University of Notre Dame in the US.
I directed the first feature film at the University of Limpopo and also a documentary in Cape Town. I always wanted to act even though I was told I better at directing by my film lecturer. I loved being in front the camera and unleashing my God-given talent.
What do you think making it into Skeem Saam, a big brand in the industry, means for your acting career?
It means a lot to me and I appreciate the opportunity to be part of this big production. I received calls from friends in Botswana who never miss an episode. I am humbled and excited to showcase my talent on this big platform.
How easy was it to integrate with the cast, and how did you find working with them?
Amazin,. They are loving, welcome and caring. It eels like a home away from home and acting alongside the veteran Harriet Manamela, who plays Meiki, is amazing.
Five minutes with rising star and new ‘Skeem Saam’' actor Arthur Masoma
‘I am humbled and excited to showcase my talent on this big platform’
Image: Supplied
