Loyiso Gola reacts to backlash for writing the 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'

Loyiso Gola is unimpressed with tweeps calling him out for revealing he is the head writer for Comedy Central's Roast of Khanyi Mbau.
The comedian and writer, who is behind the first African Netflix stand-up special Unlearning, took to his social media timeline, expressing his pride in the team effort to put the roast together.
“As head writer of #roastofkhanyi I am proud of the team. I hope you enjoyed it. Popps was an amazing host,” he posted on Twitter.
The comedian responded to the backlash in a lengthy Instagram video: “I tweeted that who the writers for Khanyi Mbau's roast were ... Some are saying, 'you ruined the roast for us'.
“It's such a weird thing ... a lot of things are written. If the minister has a budget speech, it's written ... I have friends who have written the state of the nation [address] ... I don't understand ... but it's such a frustrating thing. I just wanted to say that it's a bit f*cking crazy to me that people don't understand that the roast is written. I just had to get that off my chest.”
In another post, Loyiso congratulated roastmaster Mpho Popps for doing an exceptional job on the show.
“Shout out to my broer POPPS for being the best roastmaster I have seen. You were fantastic. You were a pleasure to work with. Thank you for your commitment to the craft and your onstage discipline.”
