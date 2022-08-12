Big Brother Mzansi’s Mphowabadimo and Themba melted the Twitter streets when they shared how they celebrated Mpho's birthday.
Mpho was all smiles after being spoilt rotten by her boyfriend and former housemate, who made sure his babe had the widest smile on her special day
Mpho shared snaps of her luxury gifts on Twitter recently.
In the post you can see a bouquet of roses with R100 notes sandwiched in between. If that wasn't enough, there was also an extravagant cake with her pictures on it and a box of doughnuts.
“We agreed on a content-free day but hey, my ghost, his rules,” she wrote.
In another tweet she thanked her followers.
“Hey family, thank you for all your birthdays wishes and gifts they really made my day extra special. I really wanted to enjoy my day without taking any content for a change, but know that my day was filled with love and smiles. I appreciate you”
WATCH | Cute! Mphowabadimo’s bae Themba surprises her with gifts
Image: Instagram/Mphowabadimo
On May 1 Themba moved into a two-bedroom flat in Johannesburg after fans collected money to help the reality star buy it.
Mpho was by his side and congratulated her beau on Twitter.
“Ehhh Baba I’m so happy and proud of you @ThembaBroly from being the underdog to being the top dog ayi Ehhh Baba nothing but grace you got yourself an amazing family there by #GhostNation They are Gods love personified stay humble makukhanye,” she said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the GoFundMe initiative that was started to help his business and career, Themba said his goal was to raise R2m. His fans, the Ghostnation, supported him with money, love and well wishes.
“At first, I was not aware that it was happening when I didn't have my phone, but now I know that it's happening and who is running the page for me so people can send money there. I didn't want to involve myself in asking for money from people because they had already given me love, but they are doing it out of their hearts. I was not prepared for this kind of hype,” he told TshisaLIVE.
