'Bonang would've been in her third dress by now' — Tweeps 'frustrated' by Anele Mdoda's 'slow' outfit changes

While no-one will dare fault her skills as a TV presenter and host at the 2022 Miss SA pageant, tweeps were left frustrated on Saturday night at Anele Mdoda's “slow pace” when it came to changing outfits as she rocked the stage.
Anele was host with the most alongside Survivor SA presenter Nick Panagio at the beauty competition's glitzy finale at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday.
Along with all the comments about how beautiful the contestants were and how the vibe at the arena was totes amazing, tweeps compared Anele to the pageant's last host, Bonang Matheba.
Queen B didn't get the gig this year but her House of BNG was a sponsor and would be overflowing at the after-party. B had multiple outfit changes when she was hosting which led to tweeps assuming Anele would do the same.
However when her second outfit change took longer than they had anticipated, tweeps came for the multitalented media personality.
See some of the tweets:
Image: Supplied? Pic by Nick_Boulton
Anele eventually changed outfits and there was a collective sigh of relief on the Twitter streets ... though some tweeps were still in their feels.
Here are some “post-outfit change” tweets.
Anele has been associated with Miss SA since 2013, five times as a judge and last year as a co-host.
This year as a solo host she said she doesn’t take the role lightly.
“I'm very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena, because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and really enjoys the evening,” she said previously.
