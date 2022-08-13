×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Court orders Nota to pay Shimza R200k after the DJ wins defamation case

13 August 2022 - 11:09
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has been found to have defamed DJ Shimza and ordered to pay R200k in damages to the DJ.
Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has been found to have defamed DJ Shimza and ordered to pay R200k in damages to the DJ.
Image: Instagram/ Nota

DJ Shimza will be smiling all the way to the bank where he will collect R200k in damages Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has been ordered to pay him by the high court after the DJ won his defamation against the music executive.

In August, Nota took to Twitter to talk about his legal battle with the DJ, promising to use the courts to “teach” Shimza a lesson.

This after the DJ sued Nota for alleging in a series of tweets that Shimza was “corrupt” and “benefiting from political connections”.

Shimza responds to claims he’s ‘benefiting from political connections’

Social media users questioned how Shimza's restaurant got the tender to host tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s cook-off with Somizi ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

In its judgment, delivered on August 12, the court slammed Nota for his “reckless” tweets and for regarding court proceedings as a “laugh”. It ordered him to pay damages to Shimza as well as the costs of the court case.

“An allegation of corruption should not be made lightly. Such an allegation is most serious in relation to the standing of a person.”

“I consider that the defendant (Nota) published the statements without regard to consequences. This was also illustrated by his evidence. He said whatever came into his head and contradicted himself within the same breath. His recklessness was ultimately shown by his evidence that having to answer in court was a waste of his time,” said acting judge Omphemetse Mooki.

The music exec, whose name has become synonymous with controversial utterances on social media, has landed in hot water previously thanks to his “logorrhoea”.

Earlier this year, Nota had to make an official public apology to Slikour for making “defamatory” remarks about him in a podcast. 

“I Nota, unequivocally apologise to Slikour for the false allegations and offensive insults made during my interview on @everythingsamusic’s Instagram account entitled #Nota attacks #Slikour. I acknowledge that the false accusations I made were not based on facts and were extremely hurtful. I apologise unreservedly for any harm caused to Slikour as a result of insulting utterances,” read Nota’s apology.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'I wish him well' — Berita on why she won't troll estranged husband Nota

"I wish him well. I wish he can be content and happy within himself."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘Nota is not well in the head’ — Rashid Kay hits back

"I see a lot of podcasters giving him too much attention but Nota is not well in the head," said Rashid.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mzansi’s ‘favourite DJ’ Shimza on making a global impact with Afrotech

"My next step is global domination and really getting into the right spaces, doing international collaborations and some shows in SA."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Asavela Mqokiyana and hubby show off their stunning mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Niyizinja nje!' — Sbahle Mpisane slams trolls telling her to amputate her leg TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women