It was a night of beauty, glitz and glamour when Limpopo-born Ndavi Nokeri was crowned Miss SA 2022 on Saturday night and the red carpet was filled with celebs who aced or missed the assignment.
Hundreds of fans, family and friends of the stunning finalists witnessed Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane crowning the new queen at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.
23-year-old Nokeri bested nine other finalists from around the country to clinch the coveted Miss SA title.
Hours after her life changed, tweeps were still hung up on who showed up wearing what on the red carpet which was graced by the likes of Bonang Matheba, Nadia Nakai, Makhadzi, Boity, former beauty queens and many other prominent figures.
Obvs tweeps had a field day. Some of the tweets read:
“Anele looks like such royalty! I mean the skin, the hair, the elegance. Yeses!” gushed one tweep.
“When it comes to red carpet events Bonang & K Naomi never miss!” said another tweep.
“We basically wait for Bonang for a legit red carpet moment. All the others are there like they snuck through with hastily thrown together fits. And they all had enough time to bloody pick something nice. This is their best effort, that's the sad part,” tweeted another.
Here are the pictures of the red carpet hits and misses. You be the judge.
SNAPS | Best and worst dressed? The Miss SA 2022 red carpet was LIT!
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba via thelagospaparazzi
