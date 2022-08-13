While it's official that DJ Zinhle is now Mrs Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana, the DJ hadn't shared moments from her intimate lobola do until recently.
Zinhle revealed the news that she accepted Mörda's proposal when he asked for her hand in marriage in episode one of season two of her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.
“Bongani and his family came to my family home to negotiate my bride price and we decided that it should be a small thing with just family and Bongani's family.
“I just never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it, I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do.
“I'm excited to be his wife. I'm excited to try something I never thought would happen for me,” said Zinhle.
Watch the video from the episode below:
WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & Morda's lobola day
Image: Instagram/DJ Zinhle
While it's official that DJ Zinhle is now Mrs Bongani “Mörda” Mahosana, the DJ hadn't shared moments from her intimate lobola do until recently.
Zinhle revealed the news that she accepted Mörda's proposal when he asked for her hand in marriage in episode one of season two of her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected.
“Bongani and his family came to my family home to negotiate my bride price and we decided that it should be a small thing with just family and Bongani's family.
“I just never had ambitions to get married. I never wanted it, I never felt like I was with anyone I wanted to marry, but Bongani and I spent a lot of time talking about it, thinking about what we want to do.
“I'm excited to be his wife. I'm excited to try something I never thought would happen for me,” said Zinhle.
Watch the video from the episode below:
In 2019, the DJ made it clear that marriage is not high up on her list of life goals.
“We all want and wish for different things in life. You want marriage, I want a flat stomach. Now stop making me feel like an arse for not living your dream ...”
In the first season of her reality show, the DJ almost gave her family a heart attack when she announced the birth of her second baby and no plans to get married. However, fans were still hopeful there would be weddings bells.
Now they hope the DJ will be a bit more forthcoming when it comes to the actual wedding celebration.
Here's to hoping bantase ...
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
'You don’t understand how much Zinhle did not want to get married' - Ayanda Thabethe
DJ Zinhle is all about showing 'the value of hard work' as a woman in business
WATCH | Did DJ Zinhle get married? Season 2 teaser of ‘The Unexpected’ gives fans ideas
'Our family is good' — DJ Zinhle won’t be dragged in messy drama
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos