We can't all be making music for 14-year-olds: Cassper Nyovest wants real hip hop back

Cassper Nyovest wants SA hip hop stars to up the ante.
This after he made a comeback to the scene with a track titled OOH AAH. It was a collaboration with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment's Fakaloice. Cassper had ventured into amapiano.
On his timeline on Tuesday the rapper encouraging other hip hop artists to make “real” hip hop.
“We can't be all making the same music yall. Open up the market, create new styles and avenues. We also can't all be making music for 14 year olds. We need that real! Hip Hop! Where yell at???' he wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Teasing the release of more hip hop, Cassper urged artists to contribute more to the genre to get it back to where it used to be..
“We bringing that energy back! Hip Hop lets go! I need all to DJs, the Hip Hop Heads, the Rap fans , the radio jocks that love this sh*t to gear up. I'm do my part! You do yours & get this sh*t live again! F*ck the politics unless it's rap beef! Let's get this sh*t popping!!”
