×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

We can't all be making music for 14-year-olds: Cassper Nyovest wants real hip hop back

13 August 2022 - 10:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Rapper Cassper Nyovest wants hip hop artists to be more creative.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest wants hip hop artists to be more creative.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest wants SA hip hop stars to up the ante.

This after he made a comeback to the scene with a track titled OOH AAH. It was a collaboration with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment's Fakaloice. Cassper had ventured into amapiano.

On his timeline on Tuesday the rapper encouraging other hip hop artists to make “real” hip hop. 

We can't be all making the same music yall. Open up the market, create new styles and avenues. We also can't all be making music for 14 year olds. We need that real! Hip Hop! Where yell at???' he wrote.

Teasing the release of more hip hop, Cassper urged artists to contribute more to the genre to get it back to where it used to be..

“We bringing that energy back! Hip Hop lets go! I need all to DJs, the Hip Hop Heads, the Rap fans , the radio jocks that love this sh*t to gear up. I'm do my part! You do yours & get this sh*t live again! F*ck the politics unless it's rap beef! Let's get this sh*t popping!!”

READ MORE:

'Is this a joke or o serious?'- Cassper hopes DJ Cleo wants to fight him in the ring

Cassper said he's never one to back down from a fight.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Was that a high five?' — Fans 'certain' AKA and Cassper buried the hatchet

"So AKA and Cassper were playing on the team yesterday, I now want to hear them on the same song," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper Nyovest teases another Fill Up — Here’s where fans want it to be

"I think I have the right venue for Fill Up. I am inspired."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

RATE IT | Is it fire or nah? Cassper Nyovest’s back with a hip-hop track!

Cassper Nyovest says he is back in the game after he dropped a young teaser.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘This marriage is it for me’ — Sello Maake ka Ncube pours his heart out TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Asavela Mqokiyana and hubby show off their stunning mansion TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Niyizinja nje!' — Sbahle Mpisane slams trolls telling her to amputate her leg TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women