DJ Zinhle strikes deal with Uber Eats for her jewellery collection
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle
Known for her fearless approach to business, DJ Zinhle has entered into a one-of-kind partnership to help her Era by DJ Zinhle customers get their fix with her addictive jewellery delivered to them.
DJ Zinhle is working with Uber Eats to deliver sophistication and style to customers’ doorsteps. The relationship will see the local brand accessible to all users on the Uber Eats platform for watches, jewellery, eyewear and all sorts of accessories with just the tap of a button.
“Quality, convenience and innovation are some of the key things for us when we think about our sales and retail experiences. We always want to make sure we give our EraFam the best accessories in the most accessible way, and working with Uber Eats will take this to a whole new level”, said DJ Zinhle.
“Beyond the opportunity to increase our sales, as an Era girl myself I absolutely can’t wait to get my chokers delivered in under an hour straight to my doorstep. That’s next level.”
The Era brand was launched 10 years ago as a timepiece-specific brand built around the idea that the time is now for women in SA to conquer and take their place on their respective thrones.
“It is important to us that women tap into platforms that allow them to expand their businesses, which is why we are excited about the listing of Era on our platform. We recognise the economic value women bring to society and it is our intention to enable an environment for them to thrive”, said Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, head of new verticals for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.
The celebration of Era’s decade milestone coincides with Women’s Month.
Era has stores in Rosebank, Mall of Africa, Nelson Mandela Square and the Pavilion in Durban and customers can shop online.
