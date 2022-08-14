Rouge is beaming with pride as she gets to fulfil her dream to pursue acting.
The rapper recently announced she had joined the cast of e.tv's new series What it Takes.
Many congratulatory messages have flooded her timeline.
"Finally can let the cat out this bag, Catch me playing Sindi in this bad ass action-packed movie alongside these queens on August 16. It's a lot @RousHouseZA. This is how I welcome Women's Day with e.tv," she wrote on Instagram.
Rouge said she always imagined she would grace the small and big screens with her talent, and this opportunity could have not come at a better time.
"I had to earn the role. I studied film so I have a film background. I've wanted to pursue acting my whole life. Even before music I was certain theatre and TV were where I would end up. It's all about timing," she told TshisaLIVE.
In 2018, Rouge won Best Micro Budget Film at the 12 annual Saftas for her New Era Sessions movie where she worked alongside Black Panther star Atandwa Kani, actress Fikile Mthwalo-Kani and Rati Mofokeng, among many others.
She hopes this one could also score her a golden horn or another accolade.
"Any recognition will be good enough for me, but an award never hurts."
Speaking about her role on the series, Rouge said she had to do a lot of preparation, which was challenging and exciting
"She is a very sassy, unapologetic central African stripper who will do whatever it takes to make it in SA and get what she wants.
"I had a lot of dance training, working on my accents and acting coaching as I do respect the craft and wanted to ensure honesty in the role."
‘I had to earn the role’ — Rouge on bagging her first acting gig
Image: Supplied
Rouge is beaming with pride as she gets to fulfil her dream to pursue acting.
The rapper recently announced she had joined the cast of e.tv's new series What it Takes.
Many congratulatory messages have flooded her timeline.
"Finally can let the cat out this bag, Catch me playing Sindi in this bad ass action-packed movie alongside these queens on August 16. It's a lot @RousHouseZA. This is how I welcome Women's Day with e.tv," she wrote on Instagram.
Rouge said she always imagined she would grace the small and big screens with her talent, and this opportunity could have not come at a better time.
"I had to earn the role. I studied film so I have a film background. I've wanted to pursue acting my whole life. Even before music I was certain theatre and TV were where I would end up. It's all about timing," she told TshisaLIVE.
In 2018, Rouge won Best Micro Budget Film at the 12 annual Saftas for her New Era Sessions movie where she worked alongside Black Panther star Atandwa Kani, actress Fikile Mthwalo-Kani and Rati Mofokeng, among many others.
She hopes this one could also score her a golden horn or another accolade.
"Any recognition will be good enough for me, but an award never hurts."
Speaking about her role on the series, Rouge said she had to do a lot of preparation, which was challenging and exciting
"She is a very sassy, unapologetic central African stripper who will do whatever it takes to make it in SA and get what she wants.
"I had a lot of dance training, working on my accents and acting coaching as I do respect the craft and wanted to ensure honesty in the role."
Rouge slams people asking her to 'get naked' so she can be 'more successful'
Yikes! Rouge and Reckless Festival in payment dispute — Here's what you need to know
WATCH | Rouge slams claims she & Nadia Nakai are beefing ... again!
AKA gloats about his advice to Rouge working out as 'One by One' climbs charts
Image: Supplied
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos