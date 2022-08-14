×

'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke

"'It hasn’t been easy but it’s been life changing and you’re such a blessing.” Pearl Thusi speaks about her journey as a foster parent.

14 August 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Pearl Thusi pens heartfelt message to her adopted daughter.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Pearl Thusi has opened up about her parenthood journey since adopting her youngest daughter Okuhlekonke.

The actress took to the timeline on Wednesday sharing snaps from milestones they've shared together, penning an emotional note.

“Time flies ... Okuhlekonke these pics just brought tears to my eyes ... my magical baby... it hasn’t been easy but it’s been life changing and you’re such a blessing ... I love you my little unicorn,” she wrote. 

“That first pic was when she officially came to stay with us ... we were about to board the plane and embark on a new journey together, Slide 2 is her at a photo shoot with me and, Slide 3 is first day at school.”  

When Peart opened up about her adoption in 2019 she emphasised that she would withhold details of the story because she prefers that her daughter be the one to tell it.

“It's been really incredible. I've tried not to make a big deal of it in terms of talking about it. Women do this every day, our grandmothers did this for our parents. There are aunties, women have to travel and then someone has to take care of their children. It's a village and I'm an African and I live by everything that an African means as much as I possibly can,” she told TshisaLIVE.

The actress is passionate about motherhood and has spoken openly about the many sacrifices she’s made to afford her children a good life and be a present mother.

“I have two children (that I love, live with and I pay for everything). I’m a black woman ... Backing down is never an option when it comes to my kids and the lessons to teach them,” Pearl tweeted.

Pearl further explained her decision to stay in the country instead of relocating, saying it was based on her wanting to be there for her children.

“My life, my career choices and even coming back to SA — was centred on my children. I realigned my vision and goals to make sure I could be here for them and provide for them.”

'Not with my kids' - Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota calling her ‘deadbeat mother’

Pearl Thusi says hands off her kids!
3 weeks ago

