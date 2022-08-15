Her mentions were filled with mixed reactions. Her response left a bitter taste in the mouths of some, while others argued that there could've been other channels used to lodge the complaint.
“Still don’t understand why 'the customer' took it to social media. Nkosi yam, honestly speaking she was supposed to contact Hair Majesty and lay a complaint ... like what was she trying to do? Wow izosbulala iContent shame ... noma sekungenasdingo yuuh ay such people bore me, shame,” replied one tweep.
“You're selling small street wig at a high fee, stop with the arrogance,” replied another.
On Friday, TikTok user Thulisile Lushaba reviewed her 16-inch wig, which she says she bought for R3,170 as an early birthday present to herself. She rated it 0/10.
Zinhle owns an alcoholic beverage brand called Boulevard, a hair company called Hair Majesty, an Airbnb apartment, and an accessory company called Era By DJ Zinhle.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ said she hoped to shed more light on her business life to help inspire young women to work hard.
“It's important right now to show the youth that all the brands that become successful are doing a lot of work in the background and I feel I have that responsibility to teach people about the value of hard work — that you have to work hard to get the things that you get ... People need to know that I actually work hard.”
‘Further than that I can’t help you guys’ - DJ Zinhle responds to Twitter backlash over Hair Majesty
Image: Supplied/Shot by Stills By Tom
DJ Zinhle has responded to trolls having a go at her on account of a vlogger sharing a bad review about her Hair Majesty wig and the DJ has made it clear she's dealing with the customer's complaint.
The businesswoman was dragged after a customer took to her TikTok account and reviewed one of the wigs she had purchased from Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle.
Apparently baffled by the outrage, the DJ took to her Twitter timeline to address the matter.
“This must be the first time in history that a business receives a bad review ... Just so you know, I have contacted the customer and we are dealing with it. Further than that I can't help you guys,” she tweeted.
