'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh
Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to former member of kwaito group TKZee, Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.
A statement shared with TshisaLIVE confirmed Magesh died on Monday morning after suffering an epileptic seizure.
The family requested privacy during this difficult period and said “all details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course”.
Tokollo's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.
Tbo Touch, Zwai Bala and Gail Mabalane were among the celebrities who shared their tributes on social media.
“It is with great sadness to note the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala ... He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement shared by The Southern African Music Rights Organisation.
“The SABC joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, a member of SA’s famous Kwaito group: TKZee. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten,” read a statement shared by the SABC.
“I cried like a baby. How dare you do this to us. Andithi ... Do you mean @tkzeeband is without a T now? I am literally in tears now,” Zola Hashatsi wrote.
In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane spoke of the late kwaito’s star contribution to the music industry.
“Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo [of the TKZee fame] they [made] the kwaito genre enjoyable to all, young and old. We are losing a member of the legendary generation of kwaito musicians.
“The country has lost a talent at a point where kwaito needed resuscitation and appeal. Magesh and his group will always be on our hearts for the lyrical content, stage appeal and generally good music,” read the statement.
Read the rest of the heartfelt tributes below:
May your rest in Peace Mfana 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/rqDH9R1dS2— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) August 15, 2022
RIP Lyrically God of Kwaito 💔— KeepHopeAlive (@OskidoIBelieve) August 15, 2022
Magesh, The Heavyweight Tiger, Tsotsi Van Tuka, Number1 Tsotsi, Gush-gush Gesh crossed over. Rest well Tokollo. Ufeke ubashayi nge number ka daar 💔 #ripmagesh pic.twitter.com/s2F6zgKcGL
RIP Magesh 💫 Another legendary artist has left us. #RIPMagesh #TKZee pic.twitter.com/3cJLTsRfky— Chad Saaiman (@ChadSaaiman) August 15, 2022
🕊️| The DA is saddened by the passing of legendary kwaito artist and member of TKZee, Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) August 15, 2022
South Africa has lost yet another talented individual. We send our heartfelt condolences to Magesh's family and loved ones during this difficult time.💙#RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/5UeM0vlurA
The dopest Surprise on this day 🙏🏾 Strength to the TKZEE Family 🕊 RIP Magesh #RipMagesh pic.twitter.com/HTVffNzaaZ— Roboto x3 (@Robot_Boii) August 15, 2022
RIP to one of the best to ever do it. A craftsman with the pen. Pioneer, Genius and Legend— Lebohang Phokela (@LeboPhokela) August 15, 2022
Rest Magesh. Your voice in the music will always make us happy, and that's a sign of life well lived 🙌🏾 #RIPMagesh pic.twitter.com/DCnlbxCMjB
It is with great sadness to note the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala.— SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) August 15, 2022
Known affectionately as 'Magesh', Tshabalala passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure.
He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul Rest In Peace. #RIPMagesh pic.twitter.com/CPaS6pO76R