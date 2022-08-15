×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh

15 August 2022 - 15:37
Joy Mphande Journalist
Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.
Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.
Image: Twitter

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to former member of kwaito group TKZee, Tokollo “Magesh” Tshabalala.

A statement shared with TshisaLIVE confirmed Magesh died on Monday morning after suffering an epileptic seizure.

The family requested privacy during this difficult period and said “all details pertaining to his memorial and funeral service will be shared in due course”.

TKZee legend Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

“It is with great sadness that the family wishes to confirm the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala,” read the statement.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Tokollo's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.

Tbo Touch, Zwai Bala and Gail Mabalane were among the celebrities who shared their tributes on social media.

“It is with great sadness to note the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala ... He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement shared by The Southern African Music Rights Organisation.

“The SABC joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, a member of SA’s famous Kwaito group: TKZee. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten,” read a statement shared by the SABC.

“I cried like a baby. How dare you do this to us. Andithi ... Do you mean @tkzeeband is without a T now? I am literally in tears now,” Zola Hashatsi wrote.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane spoke of the late kwaito’s star contribution to the music industry.

“Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo [of the TKZee fame] they [made] the kwaito genre enjoyable to all, young and old. We are losing a member of the legendary generation of kwaito musicians.

“The country has lost a talent at a point where kwaito needed resuscitation and appeal. Magesh and his group will always be on our hearts for the lyrical content, stage appeal and generally good music,” read the statement.

Read the rest of the heartfelt tributes below:

Andile Gaelesiwe remembers the late Akhumzi Jezile and Siyasanga Kobese

"Life would’ve been so interesting with you two in these times. Continue to be blessings friends, even beyond."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘Thank you for the teachings’ — Tributes pour in for Mncedisi Shabangu

The family has requested privacy while they await an autopsy to clarify the cause of death.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'What a beautiful soul' — Tributes pour in for 'City Ses'la' star Busisiwe Lurayi

"Her passing is a huge loss not only for us but for SA’s creative industry and all her fans as a whole."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'It was your soul that touched us all, David Genaro' — Mzansi mourns the passing of actor Jamie Bartlett

"You know what's crazy? You didn't have to watch 'Rhythm City' for you to know that there was a David Genaro," observed one fan.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. Zandie Gumede says she is grateful her son finally met his mamkhulu Kelly TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala Limpopo halala! Ndavi Nokeri wins coveted Miss SA 2022 crown TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women