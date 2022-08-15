'His contribution will never be forgotten' — SA mourns TKZee's Magesh

Tokollo's death sent shock wave across Mzansi.

Tbo Touch, Zwai Bala and Gail Mabalane were among the celebrities who shared their tributes on social media.

“It is with great sadness to note the passing of Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabalala ... He will be missed by his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace,” read the statement shared by The Southern African Music Rights Organisation.

“The SABC joins the rest of the country in mourning the passing of Tokollo ‘Magesh’ Tshabalala, a member of SA’s famous Kwaito group: TKZee. His immense contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten,” read a statement shared by the SABC.

“I cried like a baby. How dare you do this to us. Andithi ... Do you mean @tkzeeband is without a T now? I am literally in tears now,” Zola Hashatsi wrote.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture Beauty Dlulane spoke of the late kwaito’s star contribution to the music industry.

“Together with Zwai Bala and Kabelo [of the TKZee fame] they [made] the kwaito genre enjoyable to all, young and old. We are losing a member of the legendary generation of kwaito musicians.

“The country has lost a talent at a point where kwaito needed resuscitation and appeal. Magesh and his group will always be on our hearts for the lyrical content, stage appeal and generally good music,” read the statement.

