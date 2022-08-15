Sivenathi “Sive.” Mabuya-Bukani has come a long way since her breakout role in 2016 as Angela-Jane Elison (AJ) in SABC3's soap opera High Rollers.
The actress has featured in several renowned Mzansi productions and while she has a lot in the pipeline, she's thrilled to have joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe as chief Senzangakhona's first wife.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on set of the drama series scheduled to air in July next year, Sive said she was proud to be telling such an iconic story.
“More than anything it's the excitement to know how much of a giant production it is and the role. First, I am Xhosa and it's my first language. I needed to be a part of this.
"I knew I had to give it my all so I did my research and took it upon myself to to do my best, especially with the language and culture.”
Since making her Instagram timeline a platform to showcase her talent, Sive has been afforded with more opportunities and she's grateful that her posts have garnered support from aspiring artists.
“When I first started doing acting challenges on social media, it was about people getting to know me as a performer, but then I realised I was influencing up-and-coming actors or people who wanted to get into [the industry]. I was happy that I could do it and it's somehow become my thing.
“Since I started doing this, I've had producers reach out or follow me. I hope it will also land me more opportunities.”
Sivenathi Mabuya talks about using her platform to inspire hopeful high rollers in the industry
Image: Instagram/ Sive Mabuya
Sive also hopes to venture into other spheres of the acting and film industry.
“I love learning more about what I'm capable of. I would love to see myself as a producer, director or writer. I never want to box myself in. I'd love to venture into other positions within the industry,”
Sive says she's grateful to have a supportive husband who's been there to celebrate the milestones in her career.
“The beauty of it is that he is aware of what I do. He allows me to be within that space without getting into it. He doesn't want to make it about himself,”
While she has played several different roles, Sive hopes to be remembered for her authenticity.
“I try my best to be different naturally. To be myself but in a different way. It's important for each artist to have something that sets them apart, so I hope that resonates with my audience.”
