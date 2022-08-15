SNAPS | Alililili! Karabo Ntshweng officially ties the knot

Radio personality Karabo Ntshweng is now officially off the market as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend David Molotlhanyi over the weekend.
Her former co-star on YoTV, Sidwell Ngwenya, and his wife Amirah came out to support Karabo and her hubby. The pair shared the festivities with their followers on their Instagram stories.
Karabo has kept her followers clued up in all the ceremonies that unfolded after her fiancé and now husband popped the question in December last year.
Karabo Ntshweng officially ties the knot
Image: Instagram/ Karabo Ntshweng
Image: Instagram/ Aamirah
Last year Karabo took to social media to reveal that her bae had popped the big question and she said YES! She shared a snap of her partner on one knee asking for her hand in marriage.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Karabo said her partner asked her to marry him on her birthday while on their Cape Town getaway, and it was easy for her to say yes because she'd always known she wanted to spend the rest of her life with him.
Image: Sidwell Ngwenya
“We've been together for a very long time. I've known him since I was 19 so there was really no question about it. Everything happens in God's time and I'm extremely excited,” she said.
“He's my best friend and I don't think anyone understands me as much as he does. He's kind and so patient with me and I can't imagine spending life with anybody else.”
After the engagement the star had her lobola negotiations last year in December, followed by her lavish bridal shower held in July at Ganico Organic Farm, Muldersdrift.
