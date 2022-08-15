After months of working tirelessly to produce his podcast, Sithembiso “Zingah” Simelane has finally taken the plunge and shared it with the world.
His first episode Choppin It With Bhuda T with Robot Boii aired on Friday and the former rapper is beaming with pride.
“There was no better time, especially with my retirement from the music ... I wanted to do other things, so this is just one of the few things that I'm spending my time doing. It just came with the stage of my life that I am in which is that I want to do more,” he told TshisaLIVE.
He plans on having more than just famous people on his podcast but says people should anticipate great conversation all round.
“It's a very organic and very chilled human space that I'm trying to create with my podcast. I'm more interested in having good conversation and hopefully opening people's minds. What I'm trying to do with the audience is make them a fly on the wall.
“This is something that's going to happen a lot in my career, it will become another part of what I do. I'll always be able to sit down with somebody and have a conversations which will live forever.”
'There was no better time' — Zingah on launching podcast after retiring from music industry
Image: Instagram/ Zingah
For someone who has been in the music industry for years, his transition to the world of broadcasting has had some challenges, he admits.
“I somehow have to acquire some sense of journalism in this space, which I'll learn and adjust to it. There's also an element of broadcasting
“My experience from the entertainment industry helps a lot because these are a part of the game that I played already. What I feel has prepared me for podcasting is that I naturally am somebody who does take interest in conversing with somebody ... that's how I am.”
He's been doing casting for acting and modelling from the beginning of the year as he's carving his path for his new career and he's excited about it.
“I'm on the journey to get myself into different spaces, it's exciting.”
