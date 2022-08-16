×

TshisaLIVE

‘He’s in his happy place’ — Inside Jeremy Mansfield's 59th birthday celebration

“He asked me to post this to let all of you know that he's enjoying every minute he can. He's on a lot of medication for pain but he still has a smile and a joke and a beer.”

16 August 2022 - 09:27
TV presenter and radio legend Jeremy Mansfield celebrated his 59th birthday with his favourite beer in his "happy place".
Image: Twitter

Radio legend and veteran broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield recently celebrated his 59th birthday.

His friend and former colleague Samantha Cowen took to her Facebook timeline on Monday to share a snap of the broadcaster in high spirits. She said Jeremy asked that she share that he was enjoying is day

“Today is Jeremy's birthday and he is 59, going on 6! This pic was taken on a good day, he is in his happy place, with his happy beer! He asked me to post this to let all of you know that he's enjoying every minute he can. He's on a lot of medication for pain but he still has a smile and a joke and a beer. I've made sure he's seen all your messages and he is very grateful. Thank you so much for all the love you have for him and please keep the messages coming! They mean so very much,” she wrote.

Posted by Samantha Cowen on Sunday, August 14, 2022

Primedia Group joined many to mark and celebrate Jeremy Mansfield’s birthday, saying it was doing so with a heavy heart.

In a statement, Primedia Broadcasting CEO Randall Abrahams said: “I extend birthday wishes to Jeremy, on behalf of the Primedia Group. We hope that a small bit of the Mansfield magic that brightened up the days of so many under difficult circumstances, settles upon him, and brings some sparkle to the many new dawns that still lie before him”

Thirteen years ago, the media personality survived a battle with leukaemia after nine months of treatment.

Taking to his Facebook timeline recently Jeremy said that since revealing his liver cancer diagnosis in January this year, he'd now reached stage 4 and wanted to dedicate the time he has left to having as much fun as possible.

Happy Birthday Jeremy Mansfield. You have always supported Good Things Guy! And we love you to bits. Hope you feel all the love South Africa is sending your way today.

Posted by Good Things Guy on Monday, August 15, 2022

