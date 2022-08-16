×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I haven’t done anything harmful’ — Mihlali Ndamase on why her brands are sticking with her

16 August 2022 - 11:40
Mihlali Ndamase said she hasn't done or said anything harmful that would sever ties with her existing brand partnerships
Mihlali Ndamase said she hasn't done or said anything harmful that would sever ties with her existing brand partnerships
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo

YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase says she has not done anything that would tarnish her relations with her brands despite the social media trolls.

In an interview on Kaya 959's breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, she was asked how her brand was dealing with the PR she has been getting from trending almost daily on Twitter.

“I do believe there is certain bad PR because things that are said can have some sort of harm on your brand but it all depends on what base you established your brand. Your work speaks for itself. Negative PR has nothing to do with how you've established your brand.”

When Sol asked her how she deals with t brands panicking when their person trends, she said she has not done anything wrong so she is on good terms with her brands. 

“If you are being harmful then you will definitely have an issue with your brand. I've had conversations with my brands and I haven't done anything harmful. I haven't spoken ill about anyone's religion.”

Sol asked if her brands understand and she replied: “So far”.

Leeroy, who is Mihlali's partner, released a statement on August 13 to clear the air. He revealed he had parted ways with his wife Mary Jane in March this year and, while separated, he found love with Mihlali as they were free to “move on in whatever manner” they saw fit “as single individuals”.

While the couple have been leading a private life, Leeroy said he chose to speak up because of the constant cyberbullying his girlfriend was receiving on social media, with some labelling her a homewrecker.

“I met a women I fell in love with. It has been heartbreaking to see her name dragged daily on social media for loving me loudly and boldly. The constant harassment she receives, instigated by my estranged wife's associates, is unbearable and quite frankly not safe for anyone's mental wellbeing.

'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on relationship with Mihlali

"I met a women I fell in love with. It has been heartbreaking to see her name dragged daily on social media," says businessman Leeroy Sidambe.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I am crazy in love': Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her latest relationship

"“Another important thing is that men are not possessions, you don’t just take and run with it. People are responsible for themselves," said Mihlali.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

'Niyazithetha izinto ezi snax' — 5 times Mihlali Ndamase clapped back at trolls

Sometimes a woman's got to choose her peace... right?
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Hot body, bubbles & yachts! Inside Mihlali Ndamase’s Mauritius vacation

Mihlali Ndamase is taking a well-deserved break and looking hot as hell while she's at it!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Gumede says she is grateful her son finally met his mamkhulu Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women