“If you are being harmful then you will definitely have an issue with your brand. I've had conversations with my brands and I haven't done anything harmful. I haven't spoken ill about anyone's religion.”
Sol asked if her brands understand and she replied: “So far”.
Leeroy, who is Mihlali's partner, released a statement on August 13 to clear the air. He revealed he had parted ways with his wife Mary Jane in March this year and, while separated, he found love with Mihlali as they were free to “move on in whatever manner” they saw fit “as single individuals”.
While the couple have been leading a private life, Leeroy said he chose to speak up because of the constant cyberbullying his girlfriend was receiving on social media, with some labelling her a homewrecker.
“I met a women I fell in love with. It has been heartbreaking to see her name dragged daily on social media for loving me loudly and boldly. The constant harassment she receives, instigated by my estranged wife's associates, is unbearable and quite frankly not safe for anyone's mental wellbeing.
‘I haven’t done anything harmful’ — Mihlali Ndamase on why her brands are sticking with her
Image: Instagram/Mihlali N/ File photo
YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase says she has not done anything that would tarnish her relations with her brands despite the social media trolls.
In an interview on Kaya 959's breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, she was asked how her brand was dealing with the PR she has been getting from trending almost daily on Twitter.
“I do believe there is certain bad PR because things that are said can have some sort of harm on your brand but it all depends on what base you established your brand. Your work speaks for itself. Negative PR has nothing to do with how you've established your brand.”
When Sol asked her how she deals with t brands panicking when their person trends, she said she has not done anything wrong so she is on good terms with her brands.
