While new mom Faith Nketsi has been flooded with congratulations and well wishes, tweeps have also weighed in on how she kept her pregnancy hush-hush for nine months.
The twerk queen turned host and reality TV star announced the news on Monday, after sharing an image of herself with her baby and a pregnancy photo shoot on her social media timeline.
Fans who have followed Faith's journey would know she opened up about suffering a miscarriage in the second season of her show.
Now, in the first episode of season four of Have Faith, she apologised to her fans “for lying”, explaining why it was important for her to keep her pregnancy private.
At the exclusive premier of the reality show, Faith's mother Linky Modise, affectionately known as Mama Linky, said pregnancies are meant to be kept secret.
“She was blessed with a bundle of joy. She's a new mom ... We thank you SA for respecting her privacy. You know she wanted to protect the sanctity of her pregnancy due to our cultural and traditional belief. All Africans know that. She went through that peacefully, happily [and is] growing into motherhood,” she said.
It was to protect the sanctity of her pregnancy: Faith Nketsi's mom on why she hid it
Image: Instagram/Faith Nkesti
Faith's close friends told TshisaLIVE they wanted to respect her wishes and not to let the word out prematurely.
Kimberley “Kim” Kholiwe, the star's best friend, spoke of the many content images they had to take before her stomach showed to try to convince people nothing was happening.
“I felt it was a good decision to keep the pregnancy private because I know how it feels being pregnant and trending every day, but you really don't need that negative energy ...,” she said.
Having broadcast her own motherhood journey on reality TV, Kim said she was happy to be able to advise Faith as she embarks on hers.
“I have had a conversation with her about motherhood, even giving birth, because she wanted to do it naturally, but I did a C-section ... Being a mother made me absent from the friendship, but now she is a mother we are on the same page.
“I think she's going to be a hands-on mother because I can see how she is with my son. It's amazing seeing her in that position.”
Image: Supplied
Faith's PA and close friend Andzelo Tivani added that after seeing images of her wedding leaked, they wanted to avoid that happening this time around.
“She wanted her pregnancy to be private, so that's what we gave her ... the wedding was out on the same day ... but with this she was bringing a life into this world, so we decided to keep it on the low,” he said.
Andzelo went on to talk about Faith's transition to motherhood.
“When I first met Faith she had just got out of twerking and she was for the streets. Now Faith [has] grown to become this businesswoman and ... a wife and mother. I'm very happy for her.
“We know Faith as a bad b*tch, but at home she is a wife and a mother. Even we all know we're stepping into a different Faith. She is a homemaker. I think it's going to shock a lot of viewers.”
Image: Supplied
