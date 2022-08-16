‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and beard

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has laughed off critics lambasting his new look.
After the media personality recently shot up the trends list for letting his natural hair grow out, he shared a video on his Instagram timeline reacting to the comments.
“They say my beard is trending again. Guys, what's wrong with my beard and my hair? Do you guys love me any less?
“Apparently people are saying I don't bath. Guys, come on, please leave me alone. There are more serious things to discuss in this country. Leave my beard and hair alone.”
Watch the video below:
Image: Instagram/ Sbusiso Leope
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in December 2021 about the evolution of his sense of style and the way he presents himself, DJ Sbu said while many could have opinions about it, is new look is a reflection of the quest he is on to learn about the history of Africa.
“When they say what you look like on the outside is a reflection of what is happening on the inside, I'm also going through that journey, I'm learning a lot about myself, African historyand people who preached black consciousness. A lot of black consciousness Africans embraced their hair. It's evolution, growth and becoming wise and smarter.”
