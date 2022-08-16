×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘People are saying I don’t bath’ — DJ Sbu slams trolls judging his hair and beard

16 August 2022 - 06:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope reacts to critics dragging his new look.
Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope reacts to critics dragging his new look.
Image: Instagram/ Sbusiso Leope

Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope has laughed off critics lambasting his new look.

After the media personality recently shot up the trends list for letting his natural hair grow out, he shared a video on his Instagram timeline reacting to the comments.

“They say my beard is trending again. Guys, what's wrong with my beard and my hair? Do you guys love me any less?

“Apparently people are saying I don't bath. Guys, come on, please leave me alone. There are more serious things to discuss in this country. Leave my beard and hair alone.”

Watch the video below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in December 2021 about the evolution of his sense of style and the way he presents himself, DJ Sbu said while many could have opinions about it, is new look is a reflection of the quest he is on to learn about the history of Africa.

“When they say what you look like on the outside is a reflection of what is happening on the inside, I'm also going through that journey, I'm learning a lot about myself, African historyand people who preached black consciousness. A lot of black consciousness Africans embraced their hair. It's evolution, growth and becoming wise and smarter.”

DJ Sbu was conned out of ‘a little under R20k’ by scammers in the cryptocurrency space

"They scammed me, they disappeared, they blocked me and I never found them again," said the DJ.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

'We hugging trees' — DJ Sbu rides 'Twitter' mockery wave to his benefit

DJ Sbu releases music right on time following his viral moment.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

'Right now I'm rewriting history' — Inside DJ Sbu's path of enlightenment

"I'm working on becoming a good father to my child, a responsible father and brother to society."
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Oh la la! Unathi Nkayi goes bare in front of a mirror TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My magical baby' — Pearl Thusi gushes over her adopted daughter Okuhlekonke TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Gumede says she is grateful her son finally met his mamkhulu Kelly TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can no longer turn a blind eye' - Leeroy Sidambe breaks his silence on ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I'm excited to be his wife' — Here's a glimpse into DJ Zinhle & ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women